Adam Rippon Has a Golden Request for Viewers Watching the 2022 Winter Olympics

It's time for the greatest athletes in the world to shine.
With less than two weeks to go until the 2022 Winter Olympics kick off, excitement is building to find out who will break records, make history and win big in Beijing.
While many Americans like Chloe Kim, Shaun White and Nathan Chen are favored to take home gold, Olympian Adam Rippon wants viewers around the world to remember one thing as they cheer on their favorite athletes.
"What I hope that the audience remembers is that all these athletes are human and when we talk about them and we celebrate them, that they're going to see the way people talk about them," the figure skater exclusively shared with E! News. "Just remember that these are people who worked their entire lives for these moments whether it goes the way they want it to or not. They work incredibly hard and they put their blood, sweat and tears and time into these moments."
Adam added, "This is the biggest moment of their sporting career and just remember that we're just like them. They're human."
While Adam took home a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the 32-year-old says winning isn't everything at the games. Rather, it's the memories competitors will make throughout their stay that will last a lifetime.
"The experience of going to the game is a huge accomplishment," he said. "Everybody wants to have a medal, but awards and accolades, they fade away. What you remember as an athlete is your experience. How did you do and how do you feel about your own performance?"
Adam continued, "Some of the performances that I remember as a viewer, they were the ones that made me feel something and I felt emotional and I felt the emotions behind their skates. I hope that athletes remember that it's a really, really intimate personal experience."
Although Adam has retired from competing in his favorite sport, he continues to win in the game of life.
These days, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant is loving life in Southern California with his husband Jussi-Pekka Kajaala and their new dog, Tony. He currently works with Teddy Ray, Tori Spelling and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi on MTV's hit series Messyness. "My life is definitely different from when I was competing," he joked. "But I'm really enjoying a lot."
And while his focus remains on various 2022 projects, Adam is already looking towards the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles where he is serving on the Athletes Commission.
"I lived in LA for almost 10 years now so when I think of Los Angeles, I think of it as my home," he said. "I really feel like I came into my own here and I feel like I found my footing. I learned a lot about who I was and I've gone through so many ups and downs here."
As a result, he can't help but pay it forward and allow other athletes to experience the beauty of his city.
"There's really nothing like Los Angeles and I can't wait for the athletes to come here in 2028 and to be able to help them have the best games they absolutely can," he said.
