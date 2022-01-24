Euphoria's Latest Episode Is Actually Relatable for Once

Watch : Zendaya Wouldn't Mind a Tom Holland "Euphoria" Cameo

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Euphoria isn't exactly the show that comes to mind when you think of the quintessential American high school.

But for a moment in episode three of season two, the HBO series reminded viewers of what it was like to be a teenager. We see Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Rue (Zendaya) strike up a relationship with Elliot (Dominic Fike), who brings out a silly side in the normally somber characters. They play a game of truth or dare that leads to Jules peeing in the middle of a street as Rue and Elliot laugh.

And though Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) dresses in clothes we wouldn't dare to wear to school, her dedication to self-care and getting ready in the morning to impress Nate (Jacob Elordi) is peak teenager. Yes, there's something toxic about the consumerism that's become an innate part of self-care culture, but we'd be lying if we said that we haven't spent hours preening and prepping before class or a school dance.