The MixtapE! Presents Mary J. Blige, Mark Tuan and More New Music Musts

Let the countdown to music's most important, er, sporting event begin!

Just days after Pepsi dropped an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show cinematic trailer entitled The Call, performer Mary J. Blige is giving fans another reason to get pumped. On Friday, Jan. 21, the superstar decided to release new music before she takes the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Titled "Rent Money," the Grammy winner's new song demonstrates true girl power while also reminding listeners that she absolutely deserves a spot on the lineup with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.