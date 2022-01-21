The MixtapE! Presents Mary J. Blige, Mark Tuan and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Let the countdown to music's most important, er, sporting event begin!
Just days after Pepsi dropped an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show cinematic trailer entitled The Call, performer Mary J. Blige is giving fans another reason to get pumped. On Friday, Jan. 21, the superstar decided to release new music before she takes the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Titled "Rent Money," the Grammy winner's new song demonstrates true girl power while also reminding listeners that she absolutely deserves a spot on the lineup with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
But wait, there's so much more! From Yung Bleu and Ne-Yo's second collaboration in two months to Sabrina Claudio's highly anticipated music return, we have your playlist for the weekend below.
Mark Tuan—"My Life"
The K-Pop superstar continues to show his growth as a solo artist while also sharing a preview of what's to come on his upcoming album. "There is a lot of pressure, especially when it comes to living up to everyone's expectations that I started to lose sight of what's real and what isn't," Mark said. "‘My Life' represents a period when I was desperately trying to hold on to my identity and slowly coming to the realization that I was sacrificing my own happiness along the way."
Mary J. Blige feat. Dave East—"Rent Money"
Before performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, the singer is teasing what's to come on her 15th album titled Good Morning Gorgeous. In her new song, Mary gets a few things off of her chest about a former lover she's ready to say goodbye to.
Yung Bleu feat. Ne-Yo—"Walk Through the Fire"
After collaborating in December for "Stay Down," this talented duo is back for a brand-new single that deserves a listen. In "Walk Through the Fire" the two artists go back-to-back on what makes their love for their significant other so special.
Charlie Puth—"Light Switch"
After teasing clips of the song to his nearly 15 million fans on TikTok, Charlie finally released his new track in full. "On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it," he said. "They felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me."
Sabrina Claudio—"Put on Repeat"
After nearly two years away, the Puerto Rican/Cuban songstress is back with the perfect tease of what's to come in 2022. "‘Put On Repeat,' both the song and visuals, are a perfect representation of the overall mood of the new music I'm excited to share this year," Sabrina shared. "An obvious touch of sultriness that is risk taking and daring. The visual to ‘Put On Repeat' personifies evolution."
DVBBS & Galantis feat. Cody Simpson—"When the Lights Go Down"
We found a winner for the most unique collaboration of the week. "When the Lights Go Down" incorporates both DVBBS and Galantis' signature sounds with Cody's soulful vocals and groovy, upbeat melodies for a fusion of pop and dance. "To lend vocals and guitars on this was a pleasure," Cody said. "I'm glad to be able to come together on a smash like this, and I hope everyone digs it as much as we do."
Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings—"Make Me a Believer"
On paper, the two stars might not seem like the most obvious combination. But after listening to their collaboration as Sometimes Y, you'll understand how their friendship and chemistry can make music magic. Their new track channels the nervy charm of Ric Ocasek and the indelible hooks of Rick Nielsen as it reckons with self-worth and the need for external validation.
Nate Smith—"I Don't Wanna Go to Heaven (Choir Version)"
The Nashville powerhouse joined Echelon Choir for an ethereal take on his original hit. "I was inspired to do a choir version of this song after seeing a video on YouTube of a band called Amber Run. They did a similar concept in a church, and I thought that it really made the song come alive," Nate said. "It was incredible to work with the Echelon Choir. I was blown away by their talent."
