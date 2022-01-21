Rupert Grint Shares Adorable Photo of His Baby Girl In Magical Instagram Return

Watch : "Harry Potter" Alum Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

Send an owl—because Rupert Grint is officially back on Instagram.

After disappearing from the app for almost a year, the 33-year-old actor returned to the platform on Jan. 21 and shared an adorable photo of his daughter Wednesday, who turns 2 this year.

"Hello!" Grint—who last posted on Instagram Jan. 28, 2021—wrote in his new post. "Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway!"

The Ron Weasley star then thanked his fans for watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max, noting it was "so fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all."

Switching gears faster than you can say expecto patronum, Grint then pointed out that the third season of his Apple TV+ series Servant "is creeping up on us." Today, in fact! And as he put it, viewers are going to want to "get comfy" because it's "gonna be a ride!"