Rupert Grint Shares Adorable Photo of His Baby Girl In Magical Instagram Return

After disappearing from Instagram for almost a year, Rupert Grint returned to the platform and posted a picture of his daughter Wednesday. Scroll on to see the Harry Potter alum's sweet photo.

Watch: "Harry Potter" Alum Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

Send an owl—because Rupert Grint is officially back on Instagram.

After disappearing from the app for almost a year, the 33-year-old actor returned to the platform on Jan. 21 and shared an adorable photo of his daughter Wednesday, who turns 2 this year.

"Hello!" Grint—who last posted on Instagram Jan. 28, 2021—wrote in his new post. "Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway!"

The Ron Weasley star then thanked his fans for watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max, noting it was "so fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all."

Switching gears faster than you can say expecto patronum, Grint then pointed out that the third season of his Apple TV+ series Servant "is creeping up on us." Today, in fact! And as he put it, viewers are going to want to "get comfy" because it's "gonna be a ride!"

photos
The Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever

And it looks like Wednesday is already a fan. The sweet snapshot of Grint's baby girl showed her sitting in a chair with the title of the show written across the back. And while followers couldn't see her face, they did start debating over the child's hair color. "Red hair," one follower wrote. "Must be a Weasley." Tagging Grint's former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, another commented, "@t22felton blondie like a Malfoy." Choosing a hue more in the middle, a third asked, "Is she strawberry blonde"?

Instagram

As fans may recall, Grint actually made his Instagram debut with a photo of his little one back in November 2020. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" he wrote at the time. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Grint and actress Georgia Groome welcomed the child earlier that year, with his rep confirming her arrival in May 2020. 

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The parents have been romantically linked for more than a decade, and Grint told The Guardian in 2018 that he wanted to "settle down and have kids soon," adding, "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

