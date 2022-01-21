Watch Baywatch's Nicole Eggert Host a Lifeguard Training on Bachelor Group Date

Watch : "Bachelor" Baywatch Group Date Exclusive SNEAK PEEK

This group date is the elite of the elite!

In an E! News exclusive sneak peek of the Jan. 24 episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard and some of the ladies, including Melina, Sierra, Shanae, Rachel R., Gabby, Kira, Lyndsey W., Teddi and Elizabeth, head to the beach on a group date.

"To be able to go to the beach with Clayton," Melina says in the clip. "Somebody pinch me I must be dreaming. Oh wait, we're here."

But the women aren't just there to soak up some Vitamin D. To their great surprise, Nicole Eggert—from the legendary television series Baywatch—pulls up to the beach on an ATV.

"Ladies, I am so excited to introduce you to Nicole Eggert," Clayton says to the women. "And she knows a thing or two about falling in love on a beach."

"So being a lifeguard is a lot like being in a relationship." Nicole shares with the group. "I'm going to put you through serious lifeguard training so head over to those cabanas and get changed."

Looks like these ladies are going to have to practice their slow-motion running!