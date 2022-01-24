Zac Efron's Plan to "Challenge" Himself in 2022 Is the Motivation We've Been Looking for

The greatest showman is just getting started!
At just 34, Zac Efron has already earned himself an Emmy, traveled around the world and melted more than a few hearts starring in Disney Channel's iconic High School Musical franchise.
But as the actor teams up with AT&T Fiber, Zac is more determined than ever before to live life to the fullest.
"I am honestly just grateful for good health and happiness coming out of this pandemic," he exclusively shared with E! News. "In terms of goals and resolutions, I always want to challenge myself, personally and professionally, be more mindful and take time to appreciate the simple things in life."
Whether he's exploring new cities or hiking new trails, Zac makes it a priority to soak up the great outdoors when his busy filming schedule allows. And while he could see himself living in Sardinia after visiting the island for his series Down to Earth, there's still so much to see.
"Travel is one of my greatest passions in life," Zac said. "I love to explore new places and immerse myself in their culture and learn different ways of life."
No matter where life takes him, Zac relies on a fast and reliable internet connection to find hiking trails, stay in touch with friends or work on business projects. With that in mind, the actor partnered with AT&T Fiber to help create amazing things from home.
"I have always been fascinated with tech, communication and creating fun content and this program felt like such a natural extension of those interests," he said. "It was a great opportunity to learn more about where tech is headed in the immediate future with a company who is a leader in this space."
As for Zac's immediate plans, prepare to watch him on the big screen in the upcoming drama, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. And while he's a big fan of Stranger Things, don't expect a cameo just yet.
"I think the casting is great and I wouldn't change it," he said. "I'd take a spot in anything Sci Fi or action driven though!" Challenge accepted!