Can the Botched Docs Make This Patient Feel Like Herself Again?

By Allison Crist Jan 24, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVSurgeryShowsCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryPaul NassifTerry DubrowBotchedNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Fixing a Lacking Upper Lip Comes With RISKS

Patia is putting her trust in the Botched doctors.

The new patient is receiving a consult in this sneak peek of tomorrow's all-new episode, with Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif attempting to figure out what went wrong with her upper lip. 

After getting a closer look, Dr. Nassif realizes that the surgeon who performed Patia's initial operation "pulled" her lip over to one side, ultimately making her mouth opening shorter.

To fix this mistake, he'll need to perform what's known as a "commissuroplasty."

"A commissuroplasty is changing the corner of the mouth," Dr. Nassif explains. "In Patia's case, what we need to do is take this short commissure, cut it and just extend it to equal the length of the other side. We have to move tissue, move mucosa and move muscle to make that happen."

Suffice to say, the procedure won't be an easy one. It will, however, "make the upper lip look more natural and normal."

photos
Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

Dr. Nassif asks Patia if she's willing to undergo the operation even after hearing the risks, to which she replies, "I feel a sense of relief that you all can help me. I knew that you guys were probably the only ones I could trust to help me."

"I know I'm never going to look the way I did before this," Patia adds in a confessional. "But I hope that the surgery will help me get my life back, my identity back and make me feel like myself again."

Watch the complete sneak peek in the above clip. 

CATCH UP!

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2

Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Might Have Staying Power

3

Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication

4

Cooper Hefner Defends Dad Hugh Against "Salacious" Stories

5

Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever's Face In Heartwarming Photo

Latest News

JoJo Siwa Celebrates Anniversary of Coming Out With Must-Read Message

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's First Look Teases a Love Pentagon

Another TV Character Had a Heart Attack on Peloton's Bike

Exclusive

Jesse Palmer Reveals If He Wants to Keep Hosting The Bachelor

Cooper Hefner Defends Dad Hugh Against "Salacious" Stories

Wedding Favors Your Guests Won't Throw Out

Exclusive

Zac Efron's Plan to “Challenge" Himself Is the Motivation We Need