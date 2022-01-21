Justin Long Gushes Over Kate Bosworth's "Incredible" New Movie Amid Romance Rumors

Amidst romance rumors between the pair, Justin Long drove to Utah to attend the Sundance premiere of Kate Bosworth's "incredible" new film only to find out the festival is being held online this year.

Justin Long proved that he is willing to go the distance for Kate Bosworth… literally. 

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the New Girl actor took to his Instagram Story to share that he had valiantly driven all the way to "freezing cold" Park City, UT., for the premiere of Bosworth's new film Bring on the Dancing Horses at the Sundance Film Festival.  

Standing outside the Egyptian Theatre, however, Long quickly realized that it was pretty quiet for a film premiere. "Where is everybody?" He asked, before catching the attention of two people passing by. "Sorry, do you know where everyone is? It's the premiere tonight."

When the actor was informed that the festival was online this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he appeared defeated as he slowly replied, "…so I could've seen it from home?" 

Despite his visible disappointment, Long encouraged the pair to "check out [the film] at home, I guess," and thanked them for their help. Looking on the bright side of his ill-fated adventure, he remarked, "It was a nice drive, I guess. Still pretty." 

He also gave the film—directed by Bosworth's ex-husband Michael Polish—another shout out, writing, "So excited to watch @katebosworth in the INCREDIBLE-looking western #BringOnTheDancingHorses Which you can APPARENTLY watch at HOME."

Long's journey to support Bosworth and her upcoming film comes amidst ongoing romance rumors between the pair. In December, Long casually announced on his Life is Short With Justin Long podcast that he had a girlfriend who enjoyed eating pineapple on pizza.

While he did not drop any names, fans have been speculating about him and Bosworth since they filmed a movie together in Arkansas last year.  

In May 2021, Bosworth called Long "a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f-kn. rad human being," in a thoughtful Instagram post, adding, "THANK YOU for lifting us up... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya." 

In response, Long commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."  

He continued, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow." 

