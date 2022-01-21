Trust Us, You'll Be a Sucker For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Love Story

It's been quite the journey to parenthood for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who recently welcomed their first child via surrogate. Read on to see what they had to say about growing their family.

Watch: Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra's "Love of Her Life"

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a new lovebug in their lives!

The couple welcomed their first baby together via surrogate, Priyanka announced on Jan. 21. In an Instagram post, the White Tiger actress said that she and Nick were "overjoyed," adding, "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

It has been quite the journey to parenthood for the pair, who wed in Priyanka's native India in 2018 with an extravagant three-day celebration that featured both a Hindu ceremony and a Christian vow exchange to honor their respective faiths. (Plus a few extra follow-up weddings for good measure.) Since tying the knot, both Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, have been open about their plans to start a family together.

During the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in 2019, Priyanka shared that she and Nick were both looking forward to having children, but weren't in a rush to do so. She told reporters, "We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Childhood Photos

That same year, Nick told E! News that he was already pivoting his career with kids in his mind. "I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future," the musician said. "And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."

As for growing their family, Priyanka joked during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop in 2021 that she wanted as many children as it takes for "a cricket team."

"Family is a big part of my life," she explained. "It's always been a part of my dreams."

Well, that dream has finally come true! Scroll on to relive Nick and Priyanka's journey to parenthood.

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
Spark the Rumors

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked rumors of a romance back at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together.

PapCulture / BACKGRID
It's On

Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together, this pair inadvertently confirmed their romance with all their public outings.

Instagram
She Said Yes!

In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the "Jealous" singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings just weeks before.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
They Do!

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India, kept the celebrations going with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India. 

 

AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Look of Love

While celebrating their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Fanatic

When the Jonas Brothers reunited and took part in the Happiness Begins tour, Priyanka was one of the band's biggest supporters. In fact, she was spotted dancing and singing at multiple shows.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Love at First Sight

While celebrating the 2019 Oscars, Nick and Priyanka stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party—the same event where they first met in 2017. "I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spotting his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Double Trouble

In 2017, the famous pair attended the larger-than-life Met Gala with Ralph Lauren. Fast-forward to 2019 and the pair attended as newlyweds!

Instagram
Doing Life Together

When celebrating Christmas as husband and wife, the couple incorporated traditions from both of their families.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

This award season, pop culture fans are keeping their eyes open for this Hollywood couple who never disappoint in the fashion department.

