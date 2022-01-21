Kanye "Ye" West Demands Final Cut of jeen-yuhs Docuseries "Kindly for the Last Time"

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Calls Himself a "Genius" in New Netflix Doc

This news is Bound 2 blow your mind.

It seems like Kanye "Ye" West is getting pretty fed up with Netflix. On Jan. 21, the Grammy Award–winning rapper took to Instagram to ask for the "final cut" of his upcoming three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which is set to be released on the streamer Feb. 16 following its Sundance premiere. The 44-year-old shared that he "must get final edit and approval" on the documentary and that he is saying this "kindly for the last time."

Ye continued in the post, which garnered more than a million likes in three hours, "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance."

The TIME Studios and Creative Control documentary is directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah and is "an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist," according to the official description.