Tristan Thompson Shares Message About Facing "Demons" Amid Paternity Drama

Watch : What's Next for Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson?

Facing the music.

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 21 with a message that may provide some insight into how he's feeling after his recent paternity scandal.

"Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness," the 30-year-old NBA player wrote in an Instagram Story today. "Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset."

The Story is admittedly cryptic, but considering Tristan's been relatively inactive on social media since he confirmed he fathered a third child with a woman other than Khloe Kardashian, one can assume he's still reeling from the drama.

Tristan made the revelation on Jan. 3, publicly acknowledging that a paternity test had determined that he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, a woman who is suing him for pregnancy and child-related expenses.

With the confirmation came a public apology to Khloe, who he shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with.