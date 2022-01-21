Breaking

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Oh baby! Congratulations are in store for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The White Tiger actress announced the couple recently welcomed their first child together on Jan. 21.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking into their biggest roles yet: The two are parents!
 
The White Tiger actress announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Jan. 21. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," concluding the post, "Thank you so much."
 
Last January, Priyanka opened up to E!'s Daily Pop about the couple's dream to have kids in the future, jokingly adding that she wanted as many children as it takes for "a cricket team." 
 
"Family is a big part of my life," she exclusively told E! News. "It's always been a part of my dreams."

Fast-forward to this January, when the actress told Vanity Fair that their plan was still just as big, telling the publication that "by God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

And now we know, it has officially happened!

This is a developing story, more to come…

