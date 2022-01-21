Kandi Burruss Is Getting Another Bravo Spinoff: Here's Your First Look at Kandi & the Gang

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's restaurant empire is getting the reality TV treatment! Watch a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's new spinoff series.

Kandi Burruss' family is being brought to the forefront!

That's right: The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is getting her own Bravo spinoff series, Kandi & the Gang, that'll also feature several of her family members.

RHOA fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces, including Kandi's husband Todd Tucker and her mom, Mama Joyce. The show will focus on the couple's ever-evolving restaurant empire, including their Southern-eatery OLG, named after the "Old Lady Gang" consisting of Mama Joyce and Kandi's aunts Nora and Bertha.

OLG has been a fan-favorite with lines down the block and classic Southern dishes, but Kandi & the Gang will quickly prove that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.

You don't have to take our word for it, either! Look no further than the below trailer, which begins with Todd telling Kandi, "Between your family and some of that staff, these people crazy in there." 

Chaos ensues from that point on, with the sneak peek showing snippets of OLG's staff members posing in wild photoshoots, taking shots during group nights out and, of course, hooking up with each other.  

DonJuan Clark is among the many cast members featured in the clip, and as Kandi's right-hand man who oversees all of her and Todd's business ventures, he makes it clear he's not there to play games. 

OLG's servers and bartenders aren't exactly on the same page.

Take, for example, valet owner Patrick Dallas and hostess Shawndreca Robinson, the latter of which reveals they were once in "a situationship." 

Then there's Brandon Black, OLG's manager who's also struggling to balance professionalism and co-worker flings, along with Dom'Unique Variety, a bartender whose dreams of being a full-time dancer may impede on her current job.  

Get to know them all in the above trailer and by scrolling through the below gallery!

Kandi & The Gang premieres on Sunday, Mar. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Bravo
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

For Kandi and Todd, OLG is not just a turn-up, good-time, neighborhood restaurant; it's a business venture that allows them to employ loved ones, as long as they can keep the family in line! After focusing on building their restaurant empire over the past few years, Kandi and Todd jump in with a plan for strong leadership and a staff shakeup to bring the original OLG back to its former glory.

Bravo
The OLGs – Mama Joyce Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox and Aunt Bertha Jones

Namesakes of the restaurant, the "Old Lady Gang" work at OLG and keep a watchful eye over the staff's lives. Kandi's mom, Mama Joyce, is the life of the party with all the tea, Aunt Nora is feisty but loving, and Aunt Bertha is the side-eye queen of Atlanta! The ladies are strong, opinionated, and speak their mind.

Bravo
DonJuan Clark

DonJuan is Kandi's right-hand man and oversees all of Kandi and Todd's business ventures. As Kandi's eyes and ears, he runs the operations for all her businesses as their general manager—which often puts him in the position to mediate between staff members. At the restaurant, DonJuan is ready to shift the culture from laid-back to buttoned-up.

Bravo
Phillip Frempong

An Atlanta native, Phillip has a long history developing restaurants. He was introduced to Kandi and Todd a few years ago, and began consulting at Blaze Steak & Seafood, the Burruss-Tuckers' upscale restaurant across town. After his successful tenure there, Phillip moved to OLG guns "Blaze"-ing to get the staff back on track. Phillip tries to set a new tone at OLG, but the staff isn't as receptive to his straightforward and polished ways as expected.

Bravo
Shawndreca Robinson

Shawndreca is the first, and self-proclaimed original, hostess at OLG. She can be salty with a sharp tongue that occasionally gets her in trouble with management. Shawndreca has been known to run a minute or two late to her shifts, so Kandi and Todd bring in another host to help get things back on track. Outside of OLG – Shawndreca's love life has a complicated tie to the restaurant because of her past entanglement with OLG valet owner, Patrick.

Bravo
Dom’Unique Variety

Dom'Unique is the self-proclaimed "day one" bartender at OLG and dancer who has performed with Kandi on the "Welcome to the Dungeon" Tour and even with thee hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion. Her dreams of dancing professionally are her #1 priority, sometimes at the expense of her shifts at the restaurant. Dom's close with her workplace besties, Torin and Shawndreca, and her budding flirtationship with a co-worker is becoming the talk of OLG.

Bravo
Torin Mitchell

Torin previously worked at OLG as a manager, but with his event planning and interior decorating side hustle, he was spread too thin at the restaurant and left to run his events business full time. Torin has always wanted to see OLG succeed, and with his strong work ethic and commitment to going above and beyond, Kandi and Todd have invited him back as the resident events manager.

Bravo
Brandon Black

An Atlanta transplant from Queens, NY, Brandon is the manager at OLG. Even though Brandon may be known as the workplace flirt, he is responsible for overseeing the staff, their ever-changing schedules and handling any issues that arise. Now that Phillip has stepped in to get the restaurant back on track, Brandon needs to maintain his professionalism with co-workers-turned-flings.

Bravo
Patrick Dallas

Patrick is Kandi's cousin and Aunt Bertha's grandson. In the middle of the family business, he manages the OLG parking lot behind the restaurant and even has a few side hustles, from real estate to an all-natural luxury body essentials line. Despite his past as OLG's resident ladies' man, Patrick is smitten with his girlfriend, Safari Foxe, who is less than pleased to see Patrick and Shawndreca still crossing paths.

Bravo
Brian Redmond

Brian is the head-ex bartender at OLG who's back as a server. Ever the entertainer, Brian makes everyone laugh at their tables and on stage where he performs stand-up comedy. Outside of the restaurant, Brian launched his own business and he's eager to integrate his specialty food items onto the menu at OLG.

Bravo
Melvin Jones

Melvin has strong familial ties to OLG—he's tight with Kandi, his grandmother, Bertha, and Cousin Patrick. At the restaurant, he's the kitchen manager, responsible for keeping everything and everyone running according to plan. Melvin is a hard worker, but after running into a few issues, Todd has some concerns about the kitchen. Has Melvin been dealt a difficult hand at the restaurant or will Kandi and Todd have to part ways with a family member for the greater good of OLG?

Bravo
Rashard Roles

Rashard "Shardo" has been finessing the host stand across town at Blaze and is now lending a hand at OLG to spice up the front of the restaurant. Rashard dresses to impress both on and off the job. He's bringing his class, elegance, and professionalism to OLG with the hope that it will rub off on certain coworkers.

