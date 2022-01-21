All You Cool Cats and Kittens Can't Miss the Jaw-Dropping First Joe vs. Carole Trailer

Watch : Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

The cat's out of the bag!

Peacock released the first look at Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as Tiger King characters Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in Joe vs Carole on Friday, Jan. 21. In the pictures, the Saturday Night Live alum wears a long blonde wig, chunky necklace and an eccentric blouse that one would imagine when thinking of the tiger rescuer, and the actor is just as impressive in Joe Exotic's cowboy hat and mullet.

Peacock also dropped a trailer for the series, giving fans an even closer look at Kate and John's transformation into the reality stars, whose Netflix docuseries Tiger King captivated the nation in March 2020. The preview details the increasing tensions between Joe and Carole, with the latter declaring, "It's war."

Over the course of eight, hour-long episodes, fans will also see Joe's lakeside wedding to Travis Maldonado and his traveling tiger show.