Kathryn Prescott Shares Rare Health Update 4 Months After Terrifying Truck Accident

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

Kathryn Prescott will never forget the day her life seemed to change forever.

In September, the actress was hit by a cement truck, which broke both her legs, her foot, her left hand and her pelvis in two places. And today, for the first time, the 30-year-old is opening up about what happened—and how an ordinary rock became her, well, rock.

"An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher," she captioned her first Instagram in nearly five months. "She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck. When I finally got to the operating room and was being prepped for my first surgery, one of the assistants asked me what was in my fist. I realized I had been holding onto it since then without realizing."

The rock, which she shared in the snap, became something of a lucky charm. "Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please tell me) and to all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical/occupational therapists and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai," she continued before shouting out her twin Megan Prescott. "Thank you to my sister for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban. Thank you to all of my friends for being there, without hesitation, and for sending your mums, friends and sisters when you couldn't."