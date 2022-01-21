Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Cancer Battle

The comedy world is mourning the loss of a stand-up star.
Louie Anderson, the award-winning comedian whose career spanned over almost four decades, has died at the age of 68, following a battle with blood cancer. His longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed the star's passing to NBC News on Jan. 21.
Earlier this week, Anderson's publicist confirmed the star was diagnosed with having Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and was being treated at a hospital in Las Vegas.
Anderson's impressive career began in the 1980s, making his debut as a stand-up comedian on The Tonight Show in 1984. In 1988, he made in appearance alongside Eddie Murphy in the hit movie Coming to America—a beloved role he reprised in the 2021 sequel.
The comedian also starred in his own animated series in the mid-1990s, Life With Louie and landed his own CBS show called The Louie Show in 1996. He would also go on to host the third revival of the game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002.
Most recently, Anderson starred as Christine Baskets in the FX hit series, Baskets, from 2016 to 2019. For his role, the comedian landed three Primetime Emmy nominations for an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, nabbing a win in 2016.
In a statement, FX praised Anderson for his comedic talent and legacy, saying, "We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson. For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series."
"It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist," the statement continued. "He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family – Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces."
Hours before news broke of his passing, comedian and friend Pauly Shore tweeted that he was able to pay his respects to the star the night before.
"I say this with a heavy heart," Shore wrote on Jan. 20. "Just left the hospital in Vegas where Louie Anderson, his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes."
Following the news, many of Anderson's peers shared touching tributes honoring his legacy including Viola Davis, Gilbert Gottfried and Henry Winkler.
Viola Davis: "RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep 'em laughing in Heaven."
Gilbert Gottfried: "This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed."
Henry Winkler: "Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above...we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold..Good Bye."
DL Hughley: "No words! RIP Louie!! One of my all time favorites."
Haley Joel Osment: "Spent many hours on a road trip not long ago listening to his stand up and stories and I think everyone in the car cracked a rib - what a master- Rest In Peace."
J. Elvis Weinstein: "Louie Anderson was the first comic I ever saw live, one of the reasons there was a comedy scene in Mpls. when I started, and the first person I wrote for when I moved to L.A.. RIP."
Michael McKean: "Baskets was such a phenomenal "second act" for Louie Anderson. I wish he'd gotten a third. RIP."
George Wallace: "Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin' right about now. Everybody gets the light. You'll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million."
Anderson is survived by his two sisters, Lisa Anderson and Shanna Anderson.