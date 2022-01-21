Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Cancer Battle

The comedy world is mourning the loss of a stand-up star.
Louie Anderson, the award-winning comedian whose career spanned over almost four decades, has died at the age of 68, following a battle with blood cancer. His longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed the star's passing to NBC News on Jan. 21.
Earlier this week, Anderson's publicist confirmed the star was diagnosed with having Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and was being treated at a hospital in Las Vegas.
Anderson's impressive career began in the 1980s, making his debut as a stand-up comedian on The Tonight Show in 1984. In 1988, he made in appearance alongside Eddie Murphy in the hit movie Coming to America—a beloved role he reprised in the 2021 sequel.
The comedian also starred in his own animated series in the mid-1990s, Life With Louie and landed his own CBS show called The Louie Show in 1996. He would also go on to host the third revival of the game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002.
Most recently, Anderson starred as Christine Baskets in the FX hit series, Baskets, from 2016 to 2019. For his role, the comedian landed three Primetime Emmy nominations for an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, nabbing a win in 2016.
Hours before news broke of his passing, comedian and friend Pauly Shore tweeted that he was able to pay his respects to the star the night before.
"I say this with a heavy heart," Shore wrote on Jan. 20. "Just left the hospital in Vegas where Louie Anderson, his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes."
Anderson is survived by his two sisters, Lisa Anderson and Shanna Anderson.