"Kiss It Better" With These Can't-Miss 70% Off Deals From Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to refresh your beauty routine or just stock up on your longtime favorites, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has blessed us all with a New Year's Sale. Set the tone for 2022 with a "look good, feel good, do good" state of mind. You can get your Fenty Beauty favorites for 70% off as long as you jump in these deals before they sell out.

Try out a new shade of lipstick, restock your Fenty Skin staples, ditch your tired makeup brushes for some fresh replacements, and get your glow on with some lit-from-within highlighters all created by the one and only Rihanna.