Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Reunion Pics With "Best Friend" Austin Butler

Ashley Tisdale is holding on “real tight” to BFF Austin Butler (who is also High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens’ ex). Check out the moment the former co-stars reunited.

Watch: Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

More than 10 years after Sharpay's Fabolous Adventure, BFFs Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler are still painting the town pink.
 
The two—who co-starred in the 2011 Disney Channel movie after becoming best buddies—have reunited once again after going years without seeing each other. Ashley shared the magical moment to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 20, captioning one pic, "When you haven't seen your best friend in 2 1/2 years," adding to another photo of the pair hugging, "You hold on real tight and don't wanna let go."
 
Although fans may know of Ashley and Austin's friendship from their starring roles alone, he also dated Ashley's High School Musical co-star (and real life bestie) Vanessa Hudgens for almost nine years until their split in 2020.
 
However, despite her close friends parting ways romantically, it's clear that Ashley has managed to maintain an unbreakable bond with both parties. In fact, last May, Ashley shared the sweet moment that Vanessa met her daughter, Jupiter, for the first time—which came just a few months after the Princess Switch star was seen hugging her BFF's baby bump.

photos
25 High School Musical Secrets Revealed

But the love wasn't lost when it came time to celebrate Austin's birthday just a few months later. Last August, Ashley penned a heartwarming tribute to the actor in honor of his 30th birthday.

"You've been my best friend since you were 15 so that's 15 years strong of friendship!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "You're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy."
 
And of course, her message wasn't complete without a little stroll down memory lane. She added, "PS remember that one time I convinced you to be in my Disney movie Sharpays fabulous adventure well look at you now!!"

After all this time, this friendship is still bopping to the top.

