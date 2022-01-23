Relationships Should Be Fun, So We Are Ranking the Summer House Couples

Watch : "Bachelor" Wives, "90 Day" Sneak Peek & "Summer House"

Prepare to get activated.

While the temperature may currently be freezing on the East Coast, Summer House is back and heating up our TV screens. The Bravo hit returned for its sixth season on Jan. 24 with plenty of relationship drama dominating the premiere, including wedding woes, a new love triangle and some Southern Charm drama.

Of course, hookups in the Hamptons are nothing new as the housemates have definitely played musical beds over the years. Viewers have watched as Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have had their fair share of ups and downs before getting married in September, while we have all rooted for Lindsay Hubbard to find a man who will make her a damn sandwich. Could her best friend Carl Radke finally be ready to so?! Plus, we still have PTSD from the Hannah Berner and Luke Grubalson s--t show that went down last year. Talk about a summer bummer.