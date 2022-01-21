Singer Meat Loaf Dead at 74: Cher and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved performer.
Meat Loaf, née Michael Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page confirmed early Friday, Jan. 21. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the message began. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."
"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time," the statement concluded. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"
As news of the "Bat Out of Hell" singer's death emerged overnight, many fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to pay tribute to him. "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer,'" Cher tweeted. "Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans."
Boy George also took to Twitter to pay tribute. "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends," he wrote. "He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."
Along with creating hit songs, Meat Loaf was also an actor, appearing in films Fight Club, Wayne's World and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
In a message on Stephen Fry's Twitter page, the actor recalled performing alongside Meat Loaf. "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf," he wrote. "Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century…he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful."
While no additional details about Meat Loaf's cause of death have been shared publicly at this time, he did face health concerns over the years.
In 2016, he collapsed on stage during a performance of "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" at Northern Jubilee Auditorium in Canada and was taken to a nearby hospital. A rep for Meat Loaf later said he was suffering from "severe dehydration," noting, "His vital signs are stable and normal—he's responsive and recovering well."
After undergoing testing, Meat Loaf was released from the hospital. His rep told E! News at the time that he "extends his heartfelt thanks for everyone's support and well wishes."