Celebrate International Sweatpants Day With Some Great Deals on Sweats, Joggers, Sets & More

If you're looking for an excuse to shop, it's International Sweatpants Day.

Did you shop for some back-to-the-office looks, only to still be in that work-from-home mode? Did you cave and accept that athleisure is fashion? Whether you're wearing sweatpants more often than you ever have or if you've always embraced the comfortable style, today is the perfect day to celebrate your love for sweats. 

It's International Sweatpants Day, which gives us another reason to get our shop on. We looked around for some of the best deals on matching sets, joggers, and some good old fashioned sweatpants in honor of this holiday.... that we may or may not celebrate every day anyway. If you're looking to expand your collection or restock your favorites, we've got you covered with some great picks from Amazon, J.Crew, AbercrombieSKIMS, Lululemon, Gymshark, and Thirdlove.

Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Set

If you love to feel-put-together in your sweats, then a matching set is totally the way to go. You can't beat this price. There are 13 color to choose from and this set has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It also has the seal of approval from Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Jade Roper Tolbert, and Lala Kent.

$20
Amazon

Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants

These look like your standard joggers, but they're so much more, click here to get a peak at the supremely cozy sherpa lining. If you're always cold, you need these in your life. If you just want maximum comfort, these are a premium choice.

These pants have 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$27-$39
Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Fleece Sweatpants & Joggers

Yes, the description says these are "men's" sweatpants, but anyone can rock these. They are a true classic that you'll end up wearing all the time. We're feeling this blue color, but there are 20 colors (and 2-piece sets) to choose from. At this price, you'll end up getting them all, especially because they have pockets. These have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they're available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

$11
Amazon

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Open Bottom Leg Sweatpants

If you prefer sweatpants with an open bottom leg, these are an amazing budget-friendly option at just $7. And, in case, you're doubting that $7 price tag, these pants have 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 11 colors to choose from.

$7
Amazon

Abercrombie & Fitch Wide Leg Sweatpants & Drama Wedge Henley

Here's another pair of wide leg sweatpants that we're feeling. We are so here for a winter white moment and we love the other color options too. Plus, there's a matching sweatshirt that's on sale.

$59
$33
Sweatpants
$55
$30
Sweatshirt

Gymshark Training Joggers

These are classic pants that are built to last. They're flattering, comfortable, and supremely soft. Wear these for your next workout, dog walking session, or TV-watching marathon.

$35
Gymshark

J.Crew University Terry Sweatpant With Logo Embroidery

These terry sweatpants exude Y2K vibes in the best possible way. They're nostalgic, comfortable, and they have pockets at the front and the back. This pink is adorable, but if you prefer more of a neutral vibe, there are five additional colors to choose from in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. 

$80
$38
J.Crew

SheIn Women's 3 Packs Drawstring Elastic Waist Thermal Sweatpants with Pockets

If you're in need of a sweatpants restock, just buy one of these three packs. There are 11, incredibly versatile color combinations to choose from.

$54
Amazon

Thirdlove Weekend Terry Jogger

The Weekend Terry Joggers get better after every wear (and wash). They're light, breathable, and made from 100% cotton. They even have pockets, which is always a useful bonus. You can never go wrong with grey sweats. These also come in olive green and black.

$55
$27
Thirdlove

Los Angeles Apparel Flex Fleece High Waist Sweatpant & Flex Fleece Half Zip Cropped Pullover

Stop what you're doing and get these ultra-comfortable, high-waisted, fleece sweatpants in every single color. The matching sweatshirt is equally hard to resist.

$64
Pants
$64
Pullover

SKIMS Teddy Jogger

You haven't lived until you've experienced the SKIMS Teddy Jogger. These are made from a warm, snuggly fleece to give you that warmth you need this winter.

$88
SKIMS

Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger

When you want casual comfort, these are the soft joggers that you need to slip into. They're designed for the woman on the move, made from a naturally breathable, cotton-blend fleece fabric.

 

$118
Lululemon

