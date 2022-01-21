Artem Chigvintsev Leaving Dancing With the Stars Tour Over "Unexpected Health Issues"

Watch : Artem Chigvintsev's Most SUPPORTIVE Moments

Artem Chigvintsev is bowing out—for now.

The professional dancer, 39, shared that he is leaving the Dancing With the Stars tour due to a medical issue.

"My time on tour so far has been wonderful," he began in his note on Thursday, Jan. 20, "unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues."

While he didn't elaborate on the details of his battle, Artem said, "My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour."

He ended with, "Thank you for your patience and understanding" and "See you soon."

The DWTS pro—who shares 17-month-old son Matteo with Nikki Bella—was scheduled to continue the tour with stops in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Iowa in January alone. It wraps up in California on March 27, featuring special guests Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots.