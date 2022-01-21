Rihanna Stuns in Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day Campaign

The lingerie brand has everything you need to turn up the heat on V-Day!

By Emily Spain Jan 21, 2022 2:00 PMTags
One thing is for sure: We have love on the brain after seeing Savage X Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection!

In the lingerie brand's red-hot campaign, aptly named "Love On The Edge," Rihanna is joined by models Lourdes Leon, Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse and Alva Claire to show off styles from the V-Day-inspired Glossy Flossy and Lace'd Up collections. Whether you're into lingerie or not, the diverse campaign proves everyone deserves to look and feel sexy on Valentine's Day and beyond!

From lace teddies and heart embroidered bras to festive briefs and sizzling accessories, the size-inclusive collection has everything you need to upgrade pillow talk time.

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite Valentine's Day styles below that we think you'll like, too. But don't wait too long, V-Day will be here before you know it!

Bella Hadid Stars in Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day Campaign

Glossy Flossy Quarter Cup Bra

It's all in the details! This gorgeous bra features a heart embroidery design, rose gold-tone hardware and a removable glossy heart charm in the center.

$65
Savage x Fenty

Glossy Flossy Brazilian

Complete the look with this midrise Brazilian bottom, which has a glossy coated panel in the front.

$25
Savage x Fenty

Disco Lace Up Teddy

Available in sizes XS-3X, this lace-up teddy is sure to make any Valentine's Day night a whole lot steamier.

$75
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Satin Boxers

Need something to match your heart-adorned bra? These unisex boxers will help you feel comfortable and sexy.

$25
Savage x Fenty

Lace'd Up Bralette

Add a pop of color to your V-Day fit with this beautiful satin and lace bralette. The lace-up detailing is everything!

$45
Savage x Fenty

Lace'd Up Thong

If you get the bralette, you have to get the matching thong!

$23
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Briefs

Featuring a contour pouch in the front, you'll feel comfortable all day long while wearing this festive brief.

$17
Savage x Fenty

Glossy Flossy Fishnet Sleep Top

Finish the night off with this sheer sleep top! It has a glossy coated fabric on the neckline and ring hardware at the center.

$45
Savage x Fenty

Glossy Flossy Fishnet Half Slip

Complete the red-hot fishnet look with this cropped slip!

$45
Savage x Fenty

Glossy Flossy Fishnet Gloves

Wear these gloves in and out of the bedroom! They'll elevate any Valentine's Day look.

$25
Savage x Fenty

