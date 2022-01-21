Singer Gayle Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's DM and Receiving Love From Kim Kardashian and North West

It seems like everybody (and their dog!) are loving Gayle's breakout single "abcdefu."
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the 17-year-old singer reflected on her life since the song went viral on TikTok and catapulted its way up the music chart, sharing that its success is still "so surreal" to her.
"I genuinely feel like I'm sleepwalking sometimes," she said with a laugh. "I feel like I'm this like 30-year-old woman who hit her head and is secretly in a coma right now and I don't know it, and I'm going to wake up and be like, 'Wasn't that a really funny dream?'"
In fact, Gayle is floored by how her breakup tune has captured the attention of some of Hollywood's biggest names—including Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, who used a snippet of the track in a video on their joint TikTok account.
"[They] used my song with North making hot chocolate," Gayle recalled. "It's literally her just making hot chocolate but it said @KimAndNorth and I was like, 'Hello!'"
Gayle added that fellow vocalists Hayley Kiyoko and Olivia Rodrigo have also reached out—something that she described as "really exciting."
"Olivia Rodrigo DMed me. That was insane," she shared. "She was just congratulating me on the success of the song. She told me that I was killing it and that was very just nice to hear from her, especially because she's just such an amazing artist and talented human being."
So, does this mean there's a duet in the future? Not quite, according to Gayle.
"I would love to collaborate with Olivia. I had an opportunity to ask that but I didn't because, you know, everybody wants to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo," she explained, adding that a potential joint project would be "amazing, but I'm also not going to be like stalking her for it because she knows what she wants to do."
Gayle also knows that her personal angsty sound has drawn parallels to the Sour artist's work, but said she has "absolutely no problem being compared to Olivia Rodrigo."
"I'm so grateful and so happy that people could look at my music and even just think it's maybe possibly the high quality of Olivia's is. The only problem that I have with comparisons is when they start competing us against each other," she said. "I truly believe that we both can be great in our own ways, and she's already great. And I'm just trying to do my thing and not suck, you know?"
For now, Gayle is focusing on her second single "ur so horny," which was released alongside its music video on Jan. 19. The track, based on past relationship with a childhood friend, is about how sometimes "the lines of romantic, platonic and sexual feelings can get blurred" and hurt the people involved.
"I think it still would've hurt if it was somebody new, but I was friends with this person for so long," she said of the inspiration behind the song. "I thought this person would never have hurt me. I really thought that we were just such good friends."
"If he listens to specific parts of it, I think for sure he'll figure out it's about him," added Gayle, whose debut EP is set for a spring release. "I've been meaning to call him and tell him that but I just haven't got the time, patience or energy to."