Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

Oops... she did it again! Britney Spears just unveiled her new makeover.
The pop star, 40, revealed her purple hair 'do on Instagram, flaunting her newly colored locks for her 39 million followers to see.
"Here's me with purple hair," she wrote along with shrugging emojis.
What inspired the sudden transformation? "I'm bored, ok ???" the singer explained, in the midst of a public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!!"
As for her verdict on the hair style, Britney wrote, "Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey."
She completed the look with a $100 plunging minidress, she said, and a pair of her signature red boots.
Britney looked like she was feeling herself, setting the clip to Cyndi Lauper's song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."
It seems she got her makeover before enjoying a night out on the town with fiancé Sam Asghari. On Jan. 19, the couple dined at Soho House in West Hollywood, arriving with two bodyguards, according to an eyewitness. Britney shared a pic with Sam, in which she appeared to have lavender hair.
"Britney wore her sunglasses the entire time she walked through Soho House until they sat down at their table for dinner," the on-looker told E! News. "She looked like she wanted to be under the radar and her guards did a great job of blocking her from being seen."
The "Toxic" singer appeared to be "relived and happy" to be out on date night, per the witness. "It seemed like she was very excited to be out and was smiling a lot," they added. "Britney looked really happy with Sam and he was making her laugh a lot. You could tell he was making sure she was comfortable and having a good time."
Sam proposed last September and, just two months later, the bride-to-be let slip that her wedding dress is in the works from designer Donatella Versace. Maybe her big day will include a new shade of purple?
