Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

In the midst of her family feud, Britney Spears unveiled her new hair color: purple! "I'm bored, ok," the musician said, explaining she's not entirely sold. "I did it but not sure I like it but hey."

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 21, 2022 2:07 AMTags
FashionMusicBritney SpearsHairCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Oops... she did it again! Britney Spears just unveiled her new makeover. 

The pop star, 40, revealed her purple hair 'do on Instagram, flaunting her newly colored locks for her 39 million followers to see.

"Here's me with purple hair," she wrote along with shrugging emojis.

What inspired the sudden transformation? "I'm bored, ok ???" the singer explained, in the midst of a public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!!"

As for her verdict on the hair style, Britney wrote, "Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey."

She completed the look with a $100 plunging minidress, she said, and a pair of her signature red boots. 

Britney looked like she was feeling herself, setting the clip to Cyndi Lauper's song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

It seems she got her makeover before enjoying a night out on the town with fiancé Sam Asghari. On Jan. 19, the couple dined at Soho House in West Hollywood, arriving with two bodyguards, according to an eyewitness. Britney shared a pic with Sam, in which she appeared to have lavender hair.

photos
Most Shocking Claims From "Controlling Britney Spears"

"Britney wore her sunglasses the entire time she walked through Soho House until they sat down at their table for dinner," the on-looker told E! News. "She looked like she wanted to be under the radar and her guards did a great job of blocking her from being seen."

Instagram

The "Toxic" singer appeared to be "relived and happy" to be out on date night, per the witness. "It seemed like she was very excited to be out and was smiling a lot," they added. "Britney looked really happy with Sam and he was making her laugh a lot. You could tell he was making sure she was comfortable and having a good time."

Sam proposed last September and, just two months later, the bride-to-be let slip that her wedding dress is in the works from designer Donatella Versace. Maybe her big day will include a new shade of purple?

Before she ties the knot, scroll through Britney's best looks over the years.

Trending Stories

1

"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to Hurdles

2

Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

3

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
1993
L. Busacca/Getty Images
1998
Larry Marano/Getty Images
1999
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
1999
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2000
Getty Images
2000
Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
2001
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2001
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
2001
2170/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2002
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
2002
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2003
Franck Danielson/WireImage.com
2004
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2004
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
2004
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone
2005
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
2005
BEN/GABO/DEAN/BAUER-GRIFFIN
2006
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2008
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2009
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
2009
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2011
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
2011
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope
2012
Isaac Brekken/WireImage
2013
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
2014
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
2014
photos
View More Photos From Britney Spears Through the Years

Trending Stories

1

"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to Hurdles

2

Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

3

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

4

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating For a Year

5

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

Latest News

Artem Chigvintsev Leaving DWTS Tour Over "Health Issues"

Playboy Responds After Holly Madison Alleges Mansion Was "Cult-Like"

Exclusive

Ghosts' Rebecca Wisocky on That Fiery Discovery

Exclusive

Singer Gayle Reacts to Love From Olivia Rodrigo & Kim Kardashian

Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

Where We've Seen the Cast of How I Met Your Father Before

What to Buy With $100 at Free People