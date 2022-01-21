What to Buy With $100 at Free People

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We absolutely love Free People for their trendy styles and comfy, relaxed fits. However, we don't love the idea of spending $150 on a sweater, no matter how soft and cozy it is. Fortunately, there are some top-rated items you can score at Free People for less than $100. We've rounded up a few things we know you'd love.
Right now, Free People's Love Shop for Valentine's Day is open and you can find some great pieces that won't break the bank. For instance, we love this sexy and chic Lace Night Rhythm Bodysuit that's perfect for date night. They even have bundles on lingerie that are definitely worth checking out.
Free People's sale section also has a ton of cute items that you need in your wardrobe like this slouchy v-neck sweater or these trendy Chelsea boots. Both of these are less than $100.
If you have $100 to spend and you want to spend it at Free People, here are some things we think are worth buying.
Free People Care FP Theo V Neck
We love the hot berry color of this classic v-neck sweater. It's textured, slouchy and has a chic cropped fit. It's also made with certified eco-conscious material. Best part is, it's on sale for $50.
Free People Brooks Chelsea Boots
Free People put their own unique twist to the Brooks Chelsea boot. It comes in two colors and features a stylish chunky sole. We love that you can wear these with anything. So cute!
Free People Ziggy Up Fleece
Free People Ziggy Up Fleece will keep you cozy and warm without weighing you down. It has a slightly slouchy, boxy silhouette and features snap button pockets, panel sleeve details and a fold over neckline. According to a reviewer, this jacket is a total win. Plus, the bright sunny yellow just puts you in a good mood.
Free People Primrose Animal Tunic
Throw this wild colorful sweater on over a pair of faux leather leggings and you have yourself one hot date night outfit. It has slouchy, oversized fit and it made from soft, stretch knit. Love it!
Youth To The People The Minimalist 3-Step Skincare Set
To us, Youth to the People can do no wrong. Every product we've tried work really well, and the Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream just leaves your skin soft, smooth and super glowy. If you have yet to try the brand, we highly recommend getting The Minimalist 3-Step Skincare Set. It comes with three of their best-selling items including the moisture cream.
Chloe Seamless Bralette and Ruched Ruffle Shorties 2-Style Bundle
This top-rated two-piece set comes with a super cute seamless bralette and ruched ruffle shorts. It comes with six colors including army, ivory, black, and the perfect for Valentine's Day dusty rose and burgundy.
Free People Gelato Pullover
Free People shoppers say this fuzzy pullover feels like a nice warm hug. It's fun, unique and perfect for lounging around at home. It comes in three colorful options and it's on sale for just $40.
Cosmic Coupling by Stella Starsky and Quinn Cox
Relationships can get pretty complicated. Thankfully, Cosmic Coupling: The Sextrology of Relationships has all the info you need on every zodiac combination. The book is a fun, engaging, easy read. If you love astrology, this book is a must-have.
Free People Nightingale Cardi
Free People's chunky cardigans are thick, soft and super cozy. The Nightingale Cardi is a Free People best-seller that's beloved by shoppers. In fact, one even wrote, "The reviews are true. Get the sweater. This is the long comfy cardigan of my dreams. It's cotton, has pockets, and is great quality. The fit is oversized but in a cool way."
Say So Triangle Bra 2-Pack Bundle
As if you didn't already know, Valentine's Day is right around the corner. If you want a little something sexy to wear on the big day, this bra bundle from Free People is a really great deal. You can choose between black and pink or black and red.
Care FP Ella Tunic
This classic tunic-inspired sweater has go-to top written all over it. It's perfectly slouchy and oversized, and comes in two cute color options. We love that you can style this in so many ways. Plus, it's only $50 right now. That's nearly $100 off the list price.
Free People Lace Night Rhythm Bodysuit
This sexy lace bodysuit is perfect for fun night out. It features sheer mesh, front hook-and-eye closures and a pretty underwire cup details. It's a total stunner.
Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Anti-Aging Night Routine Set
Sunday Riley's Go To Bed With Me Anti-Aging Night Routine Set is perfect for giving your nighttime skincare routine a much-needed refresh. It comes with six products including their super popular Luna Sleeping Night Oil. It's valued at $193, but you can get the set for just $93. Amazing!
Looking for more great things to shop? Check out 10 Retinol Creams & Serums That Are Worth the Splurge.