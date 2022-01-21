What to Buy With $100 at Free People

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We absolutely love Free People for their trendy styles and comfy, relaxed fits. However, we don't love the idea of spending $150 on a sweater, no matter how soft and cozy it is. Fortunately, there are some top-rated items you can score at Free People for less than $100. We've rounded up a few things we know you'd love.

Right now, Free People's Love Shop for Valentine's Day is open and you can find some great pieces that won't break the bank. For instance, we love this sexy and chic Lace Night Rhythm Bodysuit that's perfect for date night. They even have bundles on lingerie that are definitely worth checking out.

Free People's sale section also has a ton of cute items that you need in your wardrobe like this slouchy v-neck sweater or these trendy Chelsea boots. Both of these are less than $100.

If you have $100 to spend and you want to spend it at Free People, here are some things we think are worth buying.