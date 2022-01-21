Ghosts' Rebecca Wisocky Teases What's Next After That Fiery Discovery

Watch : "Ghosts" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Talk about an un-boo-lievable ending.

During the Jan. 20 episode of Ghosts, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) was reunited with her robber baron husband, Elias (Matt Walsh), who had been trapped in a vault for over 100 years. Though the 19th-century ghost was warmly welcomed by most of the spirits at Woodstone Manor along with living residents, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Elias proved he had no intention of getting along with his new roommates.

In fact, after learning that he had the power to get humans aroused, Elias was determined to derail a wedding taking place at the estate. Why? So he could run cash-strapped Sam and Jay out of his former home.

Hetty, who had come to love Sam, Jay and the other ghosts, stood up to her spouse, stating, "Yes, I complain about being here. And yes, I do want to be sucked off more than anything, but these people have taught me how to be a better Hetty. And I say there's hope for you too, Elias."