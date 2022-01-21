"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to "Impossible" Hurdles

Watch : Adele Tearfully Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele will no longer be rolling in the deep with her massive fanbase.

The singer posted a video of herself, fighting back tears, and revealing that she is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele.

"Listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said on Thursday, Jan. 20, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Adele, who said she feels "so upset" and "really embarrassed," explained that half of her team has COVID-19. "It's been impossible to finish the show," she said, before breaking down. "I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time."