"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to "Impossible" Hurdles

Go easy on her: Adele held back tears while announcing that her Las Vegas residency, scheduled to start on Jan. 21, needs to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on her team.

Adele will no longer be rolling in the deep with her massive fanbase. 

The singer posted a video of herself, fighting back tears, and revealing that she is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele.

"Listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said on Thursday, Jan. 20, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Adele, who said she feels "so upset" and "really embarrassed," explained that half of her team has COVID-19. "It's been impossible to finish the show," she said, before breaking down. "I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time."  

The "Easy on Me" artist—who recently dropped her instant hit, 30—is working to reschedule the residency. She added, "I'm going to finish my show and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be... I'm so sorry it's been impossible." 

Weekends With Adele was set to run through April 16, with two shows each weekend.

Caesars Palace later issued a statement, saying they "fully support" the Grammy winner and "are confident" that the show she eventually unveils "will be extraordinary." 

The venue wrote, "We understand the disappointed surrounding the postponement of WEEKENDS WITH ADELE. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex."

Watch her emotional video above.

