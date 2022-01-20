Kim Cattrall Subtly Supports Message Calling Sex and the City Reboot “Trashy”

Samantha Jones would be proud of Kim Cattrall's latest shade throwing.
The 65-year-old actress, who currently stars on the Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father, sent Sex and the City fans into an uproar after she liked a tweet that called the show's reboot And Just Like That... "trashy" and complimented her new show instead.
The tweet read, "So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She's wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!"
While it is unclear whether Cattrall is subtly shading And Just Like That… or just appreciative of the fan's compliment of her recent series (or both!), this isn't the first time she has subtly shown her displeasure for the reboot online.
After the release of the HBO Max series last month, she liked a collection of tweets that referenced it, including one that read, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet."
In January, she liked another tweet that said, "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall."
Prior to the show, Cattrall was vocal about not wanting to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the new series, which stars her former castmates Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as other fan-favorites.
Her character's absence was addressed in its first episode by saying Samantha was now living in London. Carrie later explained that Samantha dropped her as a friend after Carrie dropped Samantha as her publicist, echoing the long-standing "feud" between Cattrall and Parker. While the fictional former have texted each other in the series, Cattrall has made no actual appearance thus far.
However, some fans continue to hold out hope that Samantha Jones will grace our television screens again one day, potentially in an episode of Emily in Paris. One fan tweeted, "pitch: Emily is over Paris and moves to London to work for Samantha Jones PR."