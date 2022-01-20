Kim Cattrall Subtly Supports Message Calling Sex and the City Reboot “Trashy”

Watch : Did Kim Cattrall SHADE "And Just Like That"?

Samantha Jones would be proud of Kim Cattrall's latest shade throwing.

The 65-year-old actress, who currently stars on the Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father, sent Sex and the City fans into an uproar after she liked a tweet that called the show's reboot And Just Like That... "trashy" and complimented her new show instead.

The tweet read, "So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She's wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!"

While it is unclear whether Cattrall is subtly shading And Just Like That… or just appreciative of the fan's compliment of her recent series (or both!), this isn't the first time she has subtly shown her displeasure for the reboot online.

After the release of the HBO Max series last month, she liked a collection of tweets that referenced it, including one that read, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet."