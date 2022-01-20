Pete Davidson Compares Himself to a "Diamond in the Trash" While Discussing His Allure

The King of Staten Island? More like a "diamond in the trash," according to Pete Davidson.
The Saturday Night Live star has been raising eyebrows amid his ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, so during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O'Neal Comedy Benefit Concert on Jan. 18, he couldn't help but crack a joke at his own expense while addressing the recent attention surrounding his life.
"There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," Pete—who has previously dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor—told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."
The 28-year-old comedian went on to explain his mysterious allure by comparing himself to that one good movie you find in the discount DVD bin.
"I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash," he joked. "It's a steal."
Although Pete may think of himself as somewhat of a sleeper hit, a source close to Kim previously told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star believes he's "quite the charmer" and "totally understands the allure" around him.
"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious," the insider shared. "Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."
And it appears that Kim isn't the only one Pete has won over with his sense of humor. In November, Kate Beckinsale, who was romantically linked to Pete in 2019, liked an Instagram post that said: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality."
Weeks later, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski echoed the same sentiment, sharing on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she was "impressed" by Pete when they worked on a campaign photo shoot together.
"Obviously women find him very attractive," she explained of his appeal. "Guys are like, ‘Wow. What's that guy got?' And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"