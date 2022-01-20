Prince William Jokes About Not Wanting More Kids With Kate Middleton

Just the five of us!
Prince William recently joked that he and Kate Middleton may be done having kids. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the royal couple made a public appearance at Clitheroe Community Hospital in England, where they met members of the community.
At one point, per People, Kate posed for a photo while holding a baby girl. While the crowd gave their approval, William joked, "Don't give my wife any more ideas! No more!"
As seen in social media footage, the Duchess of Cambridge later returned the baby to her family, and William teased, "Don't take her with you."
The pair are parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, and the Duchess has been candid about her husband's hesitancy to have any more little ones.
Kate has also previously spoken about some of the challenges that come with parenting.
"Everybody experiences the same struggle," she said during an event with the Family Action charity in 2019. "You get a lot of support with the baby years...particularly in the early days up to the age of about 1, but after that there isn't a huge amount—lots of books to read."
For his part, William shed some light on their family dynamic at home, including that George and Charlotte fight over music as any siblings would.
"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," the Duke said last December. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."
According to Town & Country magazine, he said their dance parties also involve "a lot of hip movements" and "a lot of dressing up."
William shared, "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing."