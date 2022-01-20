Prince William Jokes About Not Wanting More Kids With Kate Middleton

Watch : Prince William Gushes Over Karoke With Taylor Swift & Jon Bon Jovi

Just the five of us!

Prince William recently joked that he and Kate Middleton may be done having kids. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the royal couple made a public appearance at Clitheroe Community Hospital in England, where they met members of the community.

At one point, per People, Kate posed for a photo while holding a baby girl. While the crowd gave their approval, William joked, "Don't give my wife any more ideas! No more!"

As seen in social media footage, the Duchess of Cambridge later returned the baby to her family, and William teased, "Don't take her with you."

The pair are parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, and the Duchess has been candid about her husband's hesitancy to have any more little ones.

Kate has also previously spoken about some of the challenges that come with parenting.

"Everybody experiences the same struggle," she said during an event with the Family Action charity in 2019. "You get a lot of support with the baby years...particularly in the early days up to the age of about 1, but after that there isn't a huge amount—lots of books to read."