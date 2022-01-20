Go Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's $10 Million Beverly Hills Home

Watch : Mila Kunis Catches Ashton Kutcher in a Big Lie

It's time for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to say their goodbyes to a very special home.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple has sold their house in Beverly Hills for $10.35 million.

In 2014, after paying $10.2 million for the private property, both Ashton and Mila turned the space into a family home for their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.

But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. On the bright side, the Times reports that the family will remain in the 90210 zip code at a nearby six-acre compound.

For the lucky buyer who will be moving in shortly, expect plenty of amenities. According to online records, the 7,351 square-feet home includes five bedrooms, a cook's kitchen, formal dining room and mahogany office.

Still not impressed? Perhaps the lower level, which includes a wine room, sauna and gym, will give you some real estate envy.