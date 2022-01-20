Go Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's $10 Million Beverly Hills Home

Sold! One lucky buyer purchased Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kuni's private family home. Take a look inside the property located in the 90210 zip code.

It's time for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to say their goodbyes to a very special home.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple has sold their house in Beverly Hills for $10.35 million. 

In 2014, after paying $10.2 million for the private property, both Ashton and Mila turned the space into a family home for their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.

But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. On the bright side, the Times reports that the family will remain in the 90210 zip code at a nearby six-acre compound.

For the lucky buyer who will be moving in shortly, expect plenty of amenities. According to online records, the 7,351 square-feet home includes five bedrooms, a cook's kitchen, formal dining room and mahogany office.

Still not impressed? Perhaps the lower level, which includes a wine room, sauna and gym, will give you some real estate envy. 

For those who missed out on the neighborhood open house and want a tour of their own, keep scrolling for a peek inside. 

BACKGRID
Time to Say Goodbye

In January, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sold their Beverly Hills home for $10.35 million.

BACKGRID
Top Bunk

The next lucky homeowner can look forward to a spacious master bedroom, which includes hardwood floors and a fireplace. 

BACKGRID
Family Friendly

As parents to Wyatt, 7, and Dimitiri, 5, Ashton and Mila made sure to have bedrooms big enough for kids of any age. 

BACKGRID
R&R

After a long day of parenting or working, escape any and all troubles in this luxurious bathtub. 

BACKGRID
Food's Here

Gather around this kitchen island and prepare to make new family memories. 

BACKGRID
Study Up

Whether you're working from home or looking for a quiet space to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, this room is a perfect fit. 

BACKGRID
Gather Together

With such a large dining room, any entertainer will have no problem inviting over a few lucky guests. 

