Early Super Bowl Deals Are Here: Save 40% on TVs, Sound Bars & More

It's never too early to start planning a Super Bowl party. Without a doubt, the most important aspect of any Super Bowl party is the game itself (well, and the halftime show). Unfortunately, you can't control how that goes, but you can elevate your football-watching experience by upgrading your TV. Whether you need a new TV, a sound bar, or a TV mount, you can take your hosting game to another level without going over budget.
We found some great discounts at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and B&H Photo. With the big game coming up, you should jump on these deals before they sell out.
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV- Fire TV
This TV has a voice remote with Alexa technology, which makes TV-watching easier than ever before. It's simple to launch apps, search for shows, and even control your smart home devices. If you're looking for a television with a great picture at an incredible value, this a great choice.
This TV has 14,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This is a great option for TV watchers on a budget. It has a built-in Roku too, which means you get access to more than 5,000 channels and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes. It has DTS Trusurround Sound, which is an immersive sound that turns television into an all-encompassing experience.
A Walmart shopper shared, "The best tv i ever had. This tv is the best i have had yet I bought two with extended warranties best thing I have done. Great price love the quality."
Hisense 75' Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series 75R6E3
The R6 Series Hisense Roku TV has incredible picture quality and Motion Rate 120 technology, which makes it easier to follow fast action during a football game with a defined, clear picture. An added bonus: it works with Google Assistant technology.
TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for Roku TV, Bluetooth
If you want to upgrade your living room, but you're nervous about the thought of setting up something new, this one has simple wireless setup. That means you don't have to run cables or drill holes into the wall. Just plug it into a power source and pairit for a clear, loud sound. This takes just minutes to set up and the sound upgrade is jus unbeatable.
"For $100, this thing far surpassed my expectations. Mind you, I can't compare this to an expensive sound bar because I have not owned any that cost more than $200. That said, I can compare it against the cheap $130-$200 bars with the little woofer combos I have had from samsung and vizio and this thing is far superior," a satisfied shopper shared.
VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth
This sound bar has a low profile design with a high-quality, room-filling performance. It's easy to set up and it completely elevates your experience whether you're watching TV, listening to music, or playing video games.
An Amazon customer shared, "Wow! What a difference when you can adjust bass and treble to your liking! And hearing needs. It's worth the price. Don't need to spend a fortune. Don't need to be an audio genius to use it! Comes quickly, too."
Samsung 75' Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Yes, this is a splurge for most of us, but at least it is $1,500.00 off. The picture and sound quality are unbelievable with an ultra-fine contrast that reveals every detail that you wouldn't see on another TV. Watching the Super Bowl on TV is the next best thing to actually be in the stadium. It uses Object Tracking Sound+ to deliver a dynamic sound that tracks and follows the onscreen action.
A Samsung customer raved, "The TV is mesmerizing. Comes with excellent smart TV features, fast load times and transitions between apps, and the Smart Things app comparability is pretty cool. Also, setup is way easier than expected as the box turns into a TV stand that enables you to install the mount."
Amazon Fire TV 55' 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This TV brings shows, movies, and sports games to life with its incredibly vivid 4K Ultra HD. The action practically leaps off the screen. The Fire TV comes with an Alexa remote, which makes it even easier to use. You can easily connect to your smart home devices and your favorite apps.
This number one new Amazon release has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, praising it for the great picture quality, sound quality, ease to use, and its value for the money spent.
Mounting Dream UL Listed TV Mount
This is a low profile, flat wall mount bracket for your TV. This is just what you need to save space. You don't need an entertainment center just for your TV. This wall mount is easy to install and it's the smartest way to maximize your space.
This one has 64,200+ 5-Star Amazon reviews.
Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket Articulating Arms Swivels Tilts Extension Rotation
If you want your TV to have a full range of motion, this mount is the perfect choice for you. It has a full range of motion with anti-glare properties, extending and retracting to your preferences. The Super Bowl will be an even more dynamic experience with your TV mounted on this.
This mount has 48,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LG UP8000 43' Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
This smart TV is easy to control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or the included Magic Remote Control. It's all up to your personal preference! It has impeccable resolution and unbelievable sound quality.
