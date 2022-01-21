Where We've Seen the Cast of How I Met Your Father Before

Hulu released the How I Met Your Mother sequel How I Met Your Father on Jan. 18. Check out where we've seen this star-studded cast before!

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 21, 2022 2:00 AMTags
TVHow I Met Your MotherHilary DuffJosh PeckKim CattrallCelebritiesHow I Met Your Father
Watch: "How I Met Your Father" Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

If you were thinking, "How do I know them?" while watching How I Met Your Father, we've got you covered. 

Hulu released the long-awaited How I Met Your Mother sequel series, How I Met Your Father on Jan. 18. And the best part? With a cast including Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, Josh Peck and Francia Raisa, this show is filled to the brim with familiar faces.

The sequel begins in the year 2045 where Sophie (Hilary) tells her son the story of how she met his father. The series then transports us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

And with Josh from Drake and Josh to Hilary from Lizzie McGuire, this sitcom is truly what dreams are made of.

photos
13 Cameos We'd Love to See On How I Met Your Father

Scroll through to find out where you have seen the cast of How I Met Your Father before!

Hulu / Shutterstock
Hilary Duff

Before starring as Sophie, Hilary was gushing over Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder) and heading to Rome on school trips in Lizzie McGuire back in the early aughts. She is also known for her movie roles in A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen, Cadet Kelly, Casper Meets WendyMaterial GirlsThe Perfect Man, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Flock of Dudes and Beauty and the Briefcase.

She also played Kelsey in the Sutton Foster-led series Younger and Olivia Burke in Gossip Girl.

Instagram; Nickelodeon
Josh Peck

Hug me, brotha! Josh now plays Drew in How I Met Your Father, but fans may remember him as the hilarious Oprah-obsessed teen named Josh in Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh. He has also starred in TV series Turner and Hooch and Fuller House.

You may have also recognized his voice in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lego Star Wars: All-Stars and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Hulu / Shutterstock
Chris Lowell

Chris has a pretty impressive resume! This HIMYF star is no stranger to the small screen as he has starred in Veronica MarsPrivate Practice, Enlisted, Glow and Life as We Know It.

You may also know him from Promising Young Woman and The Help. 

Hulu / Getty Images
Francia Raisa

Before playing Valentina on HIMYF, Francia starred in Secret Life of an American Teenager and Grown–ish, as well as movies including Bring it On: All or Nothing and Life Size 2.

Hulu / Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

Kim may now be telling the story of how she met her son's father in HIMYF, but she is best known for her iconic role as Samantha Jones in HBO's Sex and the City

But she has portrayed more than a cosmo-loving Manhattanite. She has also starred in Mannequin, Police Academy, Porky's, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and more. 

Hulu / Shutterstock
Suraj Sharma

From Life of Pi to God Friended Me. Suraj has been in a little bit of everything. The 28-year-old actor has also starred in films including Happy Death Day 2U and Million Dollar Arm, as well as Showtime's hit TV series, Homeland.

Hulu / IFC
Tien Tran

There's no denying Tien has a large range of acting abilities. Before joining Hulu's comedy sequel, she starred in the 2021 horror film Candyman, as well as TV shows including Showtime's Work in Progress, Hot Date and HBO Max's Southside.

Hulu / E! Entertainment
Tom Ainsley

If you're obsessed with this British cutie, you're not alone. Though he is now playing Valentina's roommate and love interest Charlie in How I Met Your Father, fans may recognize Tom from his roles as Benoit in Versailles and Nick in The Royals

Trending Stories

1

"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to Hurdles

2

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating For a Year

3

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

How I Met Your Father is available to stream on Hulu. 

Trending Stories

1

"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to Hurdles

2

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

3

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating For a Year

4

See Britney Spears' Fierce Purple Hair Transformation: "I’m Bored"

5

How Was This Important Detail Left Out of Cheer?

Latest News

Exclusive

Singer Gayle Reacts to Love From Olivia Rodrigo & Kim Kardashian

See Britney Spears' Fierce Purple Hair Transformation: "I’m Bored"

Where We've Seen the Cast of How I Met Your Father Before

What to Buy With $100 at Free People

"Gutted" Adele Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency Due to Hurdles

Update!

The Future of Squid Game Revealed

Kim Cattrall Subtly Supports Fan Calling SATC Reboot "Trashy"