Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating For More Than a Year

Watch : Anna Kendrick Gives an Inside Look at Her "Love Life"

The Love Life between Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, it turns out, is strong.

The couple, who co-starred in the 2019 Christmas movie Noelle, have quietly been in a relationship together for more than a year, according to People. Citing a source, the outlet reports that Anna, 36, and Bill, 43, met years ago but got together well after filming their Disney+ flick.

E! News has reached out to Bill and Anna's reps for comment. Their representative declined to comment for People.

News of the pair's secret romance comes more than a year after Bill and The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson called it quits. The two, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2019 before making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, were together for less than a year. At the time of the split, a source told E! News that Rachel, 40, was "devastated."