The Actor Playing Lizzy Caplan's Obsession in Fatal Attraction Revealed

Joshua Jackson is about to partake in an affair he will soon regret.

On Jan. 20, Paramount+ announced that Jackson has been cast opposite actress Lizzy Caplan in the streamer's new original series, Fatal Attraction. Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, Caplan's obsession after a brief affair.

Fatal Attraction is a reimagining of the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller, starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, and "will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," according to the series description.

In the original film, Dan Gallagher (Douglas) is a married man whose one-night stand, Alex Forrest (Close) quickly turns from lover to stalker.

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," the president of Paramount+ original scripted series Nicole Clemens said of the 43-year-old actor. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation."