The Actor Playing Lizzy Caplan's Obsession in Fatal Attraction Revealed

On Jan. 20, Paramount+ announced who will portray Dan Gallagher alongside Lizzy Caplan's Alex Forrest in the streamer's new original series, Fatal Attraction. Read the details here!

Joshua Jackson is about to partake in an affair he will soon regret. 

On Jan. 20, Paramount+ announced that Jackson has been cast opposite actress Lizzy Caplan in the streamer's new original series, Fatal Attraction. Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, Caplan's obsession after a brief affair.

Fatal Attraction is a reimagining of the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller, starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, and "will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," according to the series description.

In the original film, Dan Gallagher (Douglas) is a married man whose one-night stand, Alex Forrest (Close) quickly turns from lover to stalker.

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," the president of Paramount+ original scripted series Nicole Clemens said of the 43-year-old actor. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation."

Jackson is, of course, no stranger to the small screen.

The actor recently starred as the titular character in Peacock's crime series Dr. Death with Christian Slater, as well as Little Fires Everywhere. He of course got his big break on Dawson's Creek, alongside James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series along with executive producers Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Though a premiere date has not been set, we think Jackson is going to absolutely kill it as Dan Gallagher. 

