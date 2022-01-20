Hey Now! Hilary Duff Reveals Plot for Canceled Lizzie McGuire Revival

The Lizzie McGuire reboot is what dreams are made of—too bad it may never see the light of day.
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Hilary Duff revealed the plot to the Lizzie McGuire revival that never was, saying that the series would've picked back up at a difficult point in Lizzie's life.
"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her," the actress said, "and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f--k?'"
After Hilary shared these new details, people expressed confusion about why Disney canceled the show. As one fan put it, "the Lizzie McGuire reboot really could have been something great & special & RELATABLE to so many young adults today. old & new fans alike were excited to see this character back again."
But the How I Met Your Father star said that not all hope is lost. "In my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason," Hilary explained. "There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."
After an initial reboot announcement in August 2019, Hilary confirmed that Disney had canceled the series in December 2020 because of creative differences. At the time, she said that the cast and crew had "tried their best" to make it work, even asking to move the show to Hulu as the company had with the series Love, Victor, but they weren't able to make it happen.
Hilary later said that as much as she wanted to give fans what they want, she couldn't compromise on her vision for Lizzie, saying, "It only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she's acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world."
Though Hilary is not portraying Lizzie, she is the star of another reboot. This week, the actress made her debut as Sophie in the Hulu series How I Met Your Father, also starring Kim Cattrall, Francia Raisa and Josh Peck.
The first episode of HIMYF is streaming now on Hulu.