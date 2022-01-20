Chlöe Bailey Slams "Shallow" and "Disturbing" Comparisons to Sister Halle

Watch : Why Chloe x Halle Are the Future of Music

It's been almost a decade since Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey burst onto the music scene, catching the attention of Beyoncé with their YouTube cover of "Pretty Hurts" in 2013 and signing a contract with her management company Parkwood Entertainment in 2015. The sister duo, Chloe X Halle, would go on to release three EPs, two studio albums, one mixtape and a number of singles (not to mention act in the hit series Grown-ish).

But last year, Chlöe, 23, and Halle, 21, started pursuing solo careers. And as no surprise to their fans, they're both totally killing it. Halle is set to star in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid, which is reportedly scheduled to premiere in 2023, and Chlöe dropped her new single "Have Mercy" last year, with a debut album on the way.

Chlöe talked about her journey during a recent interview with Elaine Welteroth for In The Know's January 2022 digital cover story. And although she said that she and Halle see "no downsides" to entering the biz together, she admitted there is one thing that annoys her.

"I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I," Chlöe said. "It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they're different in some ways. So that's the only downside."