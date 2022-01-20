Sia Says She Was "Suicidal and Relapsed and Went to Rehab" After Music Movie Backlash

Prior to her recent experience, Sia has opened up about her sobriety journey, telling James Corden during a 2016 Carpool Karaoke episode, "I was a singer already for like 10 or 11 years to mediocre success and I was an alcoholic and a drug addict…and I sobered up and decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous, and it was destabilizing in some ways. So I thought, what doesn't exist in pop music at the moment? And it was mystery."

But, Sia is still taking everything one step at a time, telling the HFPA in an interview last January that in addition to making new music, she would "work on relaxing, and my PTSD and my sobriety and my health."