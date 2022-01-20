Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Seem to Confirm Romance With Cozy Outing

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!

Are Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler dating?

The pair appeared to be a little bit more than just friends during a recent outing in Los Angeles, where Austin was photographed giving a sweet hug to Kaia while the two grabbed groceries at Erewhon Market. As they left the upscale supermarket, the 30-year-old actor was seen carrying a brown paper bag in one hand as he wrapped his other arm around the supermodel's shoulder. Meanwhile, Kaia kept close as she walked her dog.

For the cozy outing, Austin wore a graphic T-shirt and blue joggers, while Kaia kept it casual in a "Gerber University" hoodie and Nike workout shorts. Both capped off their looks with black sneakers and protective face coverings.

The navy bandanna around Austin's face appeared to be the same one he wore on Dec. 19, when he and Kaia, 20, were spotted leaving an early morning yoga class together. The sighting came one month after a source confirmed to E! News that the American Horror Stories actress had ended her one-year relationship with Jacob Elordi.