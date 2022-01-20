Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Seem to Confirm Romance With Cozy Outing

Are Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler dating?
The pair appeared to be a little bit more than just friends during a recent outing in Los Angeles, where Austin was photographed giving a sweet hug to Kaia while the two grabbed groceries at Erewhon Market. As they left the upscale supermarket, the 30-year-old actor was seen carrying a brown paper bag in one hand as he wrapped his other arm around the supermodel's shoulder. Meanwhile, Kaia kept close as she walked her dog.
For the cozy outing, Austin wore a graphic T-shirt and blue joggers, while Kaia kept it casual in a "Gerber University" hoodie and Nike workout shorts. Both capped off their looks with black sneakers and protective face coverings.
The navy bandanna around Austin's face appeared to be the same one he wore on Dec. 19, when he and Kaia, 20, were spotted leaving an early morning yoga class together. The sighting came one month after a source confirmed to E! News that the American Horror Stories actress had ended her one-year relationship with Jacob Elordi.
Since then, Austin and Kaia have continued to hang out. On Dec. 22, the pair were snapped packing their suitcases into a car before sharing a ride to Los Angeles International Airport.
While it appears that the two enjoy each other's company, fans won't likely hear Kaia confirm their relationship status. She previously shared in an interview with i-D that she doesn't like to publicize her love life, explaining, "You have to silence the outside world. The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."
For his part, Austin has largely remained quiet about his dating life as well. He has yet to publicly addressed his 2020 breakup with Vanessa Hudgens, who he dated for eight years, or the romance rumors surrounding Lily-Rose Depp from August, when they were seen making out on the street in London.
So what's next for Austin and Kaia? Only time will tell.