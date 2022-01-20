White Lotus Season 2 Will Be Checking Into a New Exotic Locale

Pack your bags! Mike White is transporting viewers to a sunny and luxurious setting in the second installment of The White Lotus. Find out the new setting here!

Cold gelato, idyllic views and pasta await the guests of The White Lotus.

Variety reports that the second installment of the HBO anthology series will take place in beautiful Sicily, Italy. According to the outlet, the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel, has been booked for the cast and crew to film in until April 1.

E! News reached out to HBO for comment.

The first season, which starred Connie BrittonSydney SweeneyJennifer Coolidge and more, was filmed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Maui, where the cast and crew stayed for the duration of production.

The White Lotus star Steve Zahn previously told E! News that it was an unforgettable time, saying, "It was one of the most unique experiences that I think we all collectively as a cast and crew have had and will never have again, just because of the obvious logistics involved with the pandemic."

Director Mike White added that the conditions made the series even better, remarking, "I think everybody was just happy to be working... and then we were taking over the Four Seasons, which was pretty enviable."

To see what else there is to know about the upcoming second season, continue scrolling!

Getty Images
Bon Voyage

According to Variety, guests are checking into the Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, Italy. The outlet reports the resort has been booked through April 1.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
F. Murray Abraham

The Academy Award winner joins the series as Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son, Dominic Di Grasso. HBO previously confirmed that Michael Imperioli will play Dominic.

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
Adam DiMarco

This The Order star has the honor of portraying F. Murray Abraham's grandson in the second installment of The White Lotus. Deadline reports that The Order's DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate traveling with his father (Imperioli) and grandfather (Abraham).

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Tom Hollander

The Pride & Prejudice star is joining the second installment of White Lotus as Quentin, an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, according to Deadline.

Rivera Simon/Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson

After starring in the HBO Max original film Unpregnant, the actress has been cast in the role of Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. According to Deadline, Portia's boss is believed to be Tanya McQuoid, played in the debut season by Jennifer Coolidge.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge

The O.G. White Lotus star is reportedly returning for a second season, with Imperioli tagging the Legally Blonde actress in his casting announcement. It's no surprise that director Mike White would bring Coolidge back, as he's a huge fan of the actress and wrote the role of Tanya specifically for her. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020
Michael Imperioli

This Sopranos actor is packing his bags and getting ready for a trip he will never forget. In early January, Imperioli confirmed he's joining the cast, writing on Instagram, "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team." 

According to HBO, Imperioli will portray Dominic Di Grasso, who takes his elderly father and recent college grad son on vacation.

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza

HBO confirmed the Parks & Recreation actress will join Imperioli and Coolidge in the second installment of the series. Per Deadline, Aubrey's character is Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. 

HBO
New Horizons

Though the series got its name from the fictional hotel, the cast and crew are saying goodbye to the sandy beaches of Maui. When HBO announced they ordered a second installment, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement, "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Mario Perez/HBO
Behind the Scenes Team

Mike White will write, direct and executive produce the series alongside returning co-executive producers David Bernad and Nick Hall. Additionally, Mark Kamine joins as executive producer. 

