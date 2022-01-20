Tyler Cameron's DMs With Influencer Blake Gray Will Make You Blush

What do the White House and Foodgod have in common?
They've both made an appearance in Blake Gray's DMs.
The TikToker and content creator revealed as much on the latest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs (which you can watch here!) along with the fact that he met both his roommate and girlfriend just by sliding into their own inboxes.
"My roommate Noah Beck, I found him on TikTok," Blake explained. "He had like 20,000 followers and I sent him a DM. I was like, 'You have hella potential.' This was the peak of quarantine so everybody was just bored at home making videos."
Blake eventually asked Noah if he could see himself pursuing a career in social media, and the rest was history: "A month later, he flew out to L.A. and he met me and now he's my roommate and he's one of the biggest creators."
He took a similar approach when sliding into his now-girlfriend Amelie Zilber's DMs.
"It wasn't anything smooth or a pick-up line or anything," Blake recalled, explaining that he and Amelie got to chatting before exchanging Snapchats and FaceTiming. Now, "we've been dating for over a year," Blake gushed. "So I am happy I slid into Amelie's DMs."
Blake's other online exchanges are relatively random for the most part, whether he's planning a spur-of-the-moment meet-up with Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp in Paris or trading jokes with his friend and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.
Going through his messages with the latter, Blake recalled the time Tyler posted an Instagram Story in "the shortest shorts I've ever seen a guy wear."
He naturally pointed this out to Tyler, who then responded, "High and tight. The first take I had such a bad mooseknuckle that I had to adjust myself."
TMI? Nahh.
Later on the episode, Blake admitted to never seeing a lot of the DMs he gets.
"Oh, this is cool! I just saw this request." Blake said while scrolling through his Instagram inbox. "This is Foodgod [AKA Jonathan Cheban]. He said, 'Killing it! Great to see you. I love the direction you're going. Smart!'"
Blake responded to the DM on the spot before making another big discovery: the official White House account was in his hidden requests.
"I guess the White House mentioned me in their story and I just now saw it...that's cool," Blake said with a laugh, writing back, "Thank you, Mr. President!"
Watch the complete episode of Down in the DMs with Blake Gray here.