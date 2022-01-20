Tyler Cameron's DMs With Influencer Blake Gray Will Make You Blush

Watch : Kim Kardashian Takes TikTok Dance Lessons From Addison Rae

What do the White House and Foodgod have in common?

They've both made an appearance in Blake Gray's DMs.

The TikToker and content creator revealed as much on the latest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs (which you can watch here!) along with the fact that he met both his roommate and girlfriend just by sliding into their own inboxes.

"My roommate Noah Beck, I found him on TikTok," Blake explained. "He had like 20,000 followers and I sent him a DM. I was like, 'You have hella potential.' This was the peak of quarantine so everybody was just bored at home making videos."

Blake eventually asked Noah if he could see himself pursuing a career in social media, and the rest was history: "A month later, he flew out to L.A. and he met me and now he's my roommate and he's one of the biggest creators."

He took a similar approach when sliding into his now-girlfriend Amelie Zilber's DMs.