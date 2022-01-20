Why Kurt Wants to "Quit" the Show in This Joe Millionaire Sneak Peek

In an exclusive first look at the Jan. 20 episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the ladies question whether or not Kurt is being genuine with them. See what they had to say here.

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 20, 2022 8:00 PMTags
TVFoxExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Yikes, things aren't looking too good for one of the Joes.

Things are heating up on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer and not in a good way. In an E! News exclusive preview for episode three, the girls question whether or not Kurt's kiss with one of the women was genuine. 

"So obviously now we're in, like, an awkward situation," Amanda says to Kurt in the clip. "Do you want to be open?" 

"Yeah, we can be open," Kurt responds. "Let's be open. We're all here together." 

Refusing to back down, the 28-year-old fashion designer demands the truth from Kurt, noting, "So we just need to feel how you're feeling. If you feel something for...anyone else besides her, I want you to be real. I don't want you to put on a show." 

A seemingly annoyed Kurt says he is not "putting on a show," adding, "I kiss you genuinely, ok?"

"And I'm supposed to explore these things," he continues. "And I don't know how to act, ok? So I don't have the answers." 

photos
Joe Millionaire's Season One Contestants

As the clip continues, Kurt becomes visibly frustrated while standing at the table with the ladies. 

"Honestly I want to f––king just quit right now," he says to the women. Well, that escalated quickly! 

Previously on the series, during episode two, Kurt and Steven agreed to eliminate Doris, a 32-year-old dance company owner from Bethpage, NY.

Trending Stories

1

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Are Dating

2

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

3

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst Break Up After One Year of Marriage

Was Amanda questioning Kurt on the authenticity of their kiss enough to make him quit the show?

Find out when episode three of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs Jan. 20 on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Are Dating

2

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

3

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst Break Up After One Year of Marriage

4

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

5

Below Deck Star Jean-Luc Confirms Paternity of Dani's Daughter

Latest News

Go Inside Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's $10 Million Beverly Hills Home

Early Super Bowl Deals Are Here: Save 40% on TVs, Sound Bars & More

14 Unique Gifts for the Rebellious Aquarius in Your Life

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Are Dating

Watch the Scary Moment This Newscaster Gets Hit By a Car on Live TV

Find Out the Actor Playing Dan Gallagher in Fatal Attraction

Hilary Duff Reveals Plot for Canceled Lizzie McGuire Revival