Why Kurt Wants to "Quit" the Show in This Joe Millionaire Sneak Peek

In an exclusive first look at the Jan. 20 episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the ladies question whether or not Kurt is being genuine with them. See what they had to say here.

Yikes, things aren't looking too good for one of the Joes.

Things are heating up on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer and not in a good way. In an E! News exclusive preview for episode three, the girls question whether or not Kurt's kiss with one of the women was genuine. 

"So obviously now we're in, like, an awkward situation," Amanda says to Kurt in the clip. "Do you want to be open?" 

"Yeah, we can be open," Kurt responds. "Let's be open. We're all here together." 

Refusing to back down, the 28-year-old fashion designer demands the truth from Kurt, noting, "So we just need to feel how you're feeling. If you feel something for...anyone else besides her, I want you to be real. I don't want you to put on a show." 

A seemingly annoyed Kurt says he is not "putting on a show," adding, "I kiss you genuinely, ok?"

"And I'm supposed to explore these things," he continues. "And I don't know how to act, ok? So I don't have the answers." 

As the clip continues, Kurt becomes visibly frustrated while standing at the table with the ladies. 

"Honestly I want to f––king just quit right now," he says to the women. Well, that escalated quickly! 

Previously on the series, during episode two, Kurt and Steven agreed to eliminate Doris, a 32-year-old dance company owner from Bethpage, NY.

Was Amanda questioning Kurt on the authenticity of their kiss enough to make him quit the show?

Find out when episode three of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs Jan. 20 on Fox.

